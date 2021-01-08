A homicide investigation is underway in Richmond after a fatal shooting in the Steveston neighbourhood.

RCMP were called to Moncton Street at No.1 Road at 8:30 p.m. Thursday after reports of shots fired near Steveston Community Park.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

“The man was rushed to a local area hospital and has now succumbed to his injuries,” said Richmond RCMP in a news release.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case.

Homicide investigators worked with the Richmond RCMP serious crime unit and general investigative services through the night to gather evidence.

Police seemed to be focused on the north side of the park, near the off-leash dog area.

A large portion of Steveston Community Park, as well as a few nearby residential streets and alleys were behind police tape Friday morning.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police have not said whether there is any risk to the public or if the shooting is tied to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

IHIT says it will provide more information this morning.