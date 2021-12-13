iHeartRadio

Man dead after shooting in Scarborough, Ont. Monday morning

A man in his 40s is dead after he was shot multiple times in Scarborough early on Monday morning.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to a stretch of Nugget Avenue east of McCowan Road at 3:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man in his 40s inside a building suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

Toronto police say homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

It's the city's 79th murder of the year.

