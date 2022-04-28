Man dead after shooting in Toronto's Swansea neighbourhood
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A man is dead after a shooting in the city’s Swansea neighbourhood Thursday evening.
Toronto police said they received reports about the sound of gunshots in the area of The Queensway and Windermere Avenue just before 10 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a man in his 30s inside a car without vital signs. They then began life-saving measures, performing CPR on the victim.
He was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.
The homicide unit has been called to investigate.
Police said they found evidence of gunfire at the scene.
A vehicle was seen fleeing the area, police said, but no suspect information was immediately available.
-
Oak Bay police arrest Saanich man after students followed outside schoolOak Bay police say a 46-year-old Saanich man was arrested after he reportedly followed female high school students and loitered outside their school.
-
Two men arrested, guns and drugs seized, after employee confined during Moncton armed robberyTwo men have been arrested and multiple guns and drugs have been seized following an armed robbery in Moncton, N.B.
-
Calgary will soon award first urban hen licences, avian flu not a concernCalgarians who applied to the city's urban hen ownership program will soon find out if their application was successful.
-
McDavid gives Ben Stelter his own trading card as Oilers partner with cancer foundation for 50/50sHe’s been a lucky charm for the Edmonton Oilers, and now five-year-old Ben Stelter has officially been named the Edmonton Oilers Playoff Ambassador.
-
Retired gravedigger inspired to live joyfully after connecting with catsIf you ask Bruce what he did before he spent his retirement walking his cats on a leash around his home, he’ll likely answer with a pun. You see, Bruce spent 33 years as a gravedigger.
-
University of Sudbury gets $2M from fedsThe University of Sudbury is getting some financial backing from the federal government in its quest to become a French-language institution.
-
Search continues for Nova Scotia fisherman who jumped in river after DFO interventionThe search for a missing 48-year-old lobster fisherman who jumped into a river in Digby County continues Friday.
-
How a 50-year-old recipe from mom turned into an award-winning N.S. businessHusband and wife Larry and Margaret Hardy spend their days making preserves with love and care from their home in Necum Teuch, N.S.
-
Kitchener temporary shelters to stay open until end of JuneOperations at two temporary emergency shelters, set to close at the end of April, have been extended by two months.