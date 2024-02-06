Man dead after shooting in Toronto's west end: police

One man is dead following a shooting in the city’s west end early Tuesday morning, Toronto police say.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. near Bloor Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

Police said they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and located a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital but died a short time later.

Another man in his 20s who had suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds also attended the hospital following the shooting, police said.

“We are in the process of trying to determine if there is any direct connection to this particular homicide,” Det. Mike McGinn told reporters at the scene during an update on Tuesday morning. “It is early stages of the investigation.”

Police have not released any details about possible suspects.

It is not yet clear how many shots were fired or exactly where the man was shot but McGinn confirmed that police believe there is an “association” between the shooting and the front of a home in the neighbourhood.

“As far as the direct location of where they were at the time when the shooting occurred, again it is still too early to tell at this point,” he added.

Police have not released the name of the deceased as they are still notifying next-of-kin.

“As time progresses, we will provide you with more information,” McGinn said.

Investigators are asking anyone with video surveillance footage in the area to contact police. They are also asking residents to be on the lookout for any items that have been “discarded” on their properties.