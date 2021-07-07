Man dead after single-vehicle crash near GO station in Scarborough
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Eglinton GO station in Scarborough Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the parking lot of the station near McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East just before 9 p.m.
A man, believed to be in his 40s, suffered critical injuries and was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Paramedics say a woman in her 40s was also taken to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
