Man dead after single-vehicle crash near GO station in Scarborough

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Eglinton GO station in Scarborough Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot of the station near McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East just before 9 p.m.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, suffered critical injuries and was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Paramedics say a woman in her 40s was also taken to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

