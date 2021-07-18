Man dead after stabbing at Hamilton motel: police
A man is dead following a stabbing at a motel in Hamilton Sunday morning.
Police said it happened at the Red Rose Motel, just off of Queenston Road, between Woodman Drive and Nash Road, at 9:45 a.m.
Hamilton paramedics told CP24 Sunday that the adult male victim was transported to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following the incident. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead a short time later.
This is Hamilton’s tenth homicide of the year.
People can expect to see a heavy police presence in the area of Queenston Road between Woodman Drive and Nash Road, which has been closed as a result of the fatal stabbing.
The public is being asked to avoid the area as an investigation into the incident gets underway.
No suspect details have been released by police.
-
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 19, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, July 19.
-
Nikka Yuko garden seeing plenty of local traffic, events selling outStaff at the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden in Lethbridge are happy to see an influx of visitors after a roller coaster of a year in 2020.
-
Crews battle large Innisfil house fireFire crews spent hours battling a large house fire in Innisfil on Sunday night.
-
Restoration work to begin Monday following Pembina Highway water main breakDelays are expected to last into at least Monday following a major water main break on Pembina Highway.
-
Latin Festival a success, more festivals to come: OrganizersThe Southern Alberta Ethnic Association hosted its first festival in over a year and it was a success, according to organizers.
-
Manitoba government is 'rewriting history,' former senior bureaucrat saysTwo Indigenous men have quit their positions on Manitoba economic development boards in the wake of controversial remarks by Premier Brian Pallister and a cabinet minister.
-
Two separate Toronto stabbings send two men to hospitalTwo men were seriously wounded in two separate stabbings in Toronto Sunday evening.
-
Remote B.C. First Nation celebrates arrival of clean tap waterFor 20 years, the Lhoosk'uz Dené First Nation has been trucking in bottled water. Now, thanks to a partnership with experts at the University of British Columbia, those days are over.