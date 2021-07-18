Man dead after stabbing at Hamilton motel: police

A man is dead following a stabbing at a motel in Hamilton Sunday morning.

Police said it happened at the Red Rose Motel, just off of Queenston Road, between Woodman Drive and Nash Road, at 9:45 a.m.

Hamilton paramedics told CP24 Sunday that the adult male victim was transported to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following the incident. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

This is Hamilton’s tenth homicide of the year.

People can expect to see a heavy police presence in the area of Queenston Road between Woodman Drive and Nash Road, which has been closed as a result of the fatal stabbing.

The public is being asked to avoid the area as an investigation into the incident gets underway.

No suspect details have been released by police.