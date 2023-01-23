Man dead after stabbing at Nanaimo mall
One man is dead after a stabbing Sunday night outside the Port Place shopping centre in Nanaimo, B.C.
First responders were called to a report of a man walking into the mall with a stab wound around 7 p.m., the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release Monday.
Bystanders provided emergency first aid until the victim could be transported to Nanaimo General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police arrested one man in connection with the stabbing and he was taken into custody Sunday night.
A section of the mall parking lot was closed for several hours while investigators gathered evidence near the London Drugs, where the stabbing occurred, police said.
"As the investigation is only in the preliminary stages, it is too early to say what, if any, relationship existed between the victim and suspect," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said in the release.
Police "are not looking for any other suspects and there is no further risk to the public," O'Brien added.
Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has video of the attack is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.
