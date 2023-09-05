Man dead after stabbing in Copperfield park
A young man has died following a stabbing in southeast Calgary on Tuesday evening.
Police say the victim was stabbed and attacked with bear spray in an athletic park along Copperstone Road S.E. at roughly 7:45 p.m.
EMS says an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital and that his injuries were life-threatening.
Police say the victim died soon after.
According to EMS, the 18-year-old was the only person paramedics transported but others in the area may have been affected by the bear spray.
No suspects are in custody and no suspect descriptions are available at this time but police say they are interviewing witnesses.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips
