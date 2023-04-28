Man dead after stabbing in Port Alberni
A 59-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed in what police are calling an isolated incident in Port Alberni.
Mounties were called to a residence in the 3900-block of Roger St. for a report of a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon.
Police found the victim suffering life-threatening injuries.
A 60-year-old suspect was also located and arrested.
The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
"These events are tragic for not only the family and friends of the victim, but the community as whole," Const. Richard Johns, a spokesperson for the Port Alberni RCMP, said in a news release.
"Officers from our Indigenous police section have reached out to the community and are working with the family of the victim to ensure they have the supports they need at this time."
The detachment's major crime division has taken over the investigation.
Investigators say the stabbing was an isolated incident and poses no threat to the public.
