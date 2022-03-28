Man dead after stabbing near Lake Cowichan, B.C.
RCMP are investigating a fatal stabbing that killed a man in a rural area near Lake Cowichan, B.C., on Saturday.
Mounties say they were called to the property for reports of an "altercation" between two men.
By the time police arrived, one man had been stabbed. Several other people were at the residence, according to police.
Paramedics rushed to the scene, where they later declared the man dead, police said.
One man at the property was arrested but has since been released from custody, according to RCMP.
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is now investigating the incident, as well as the Lake Cowichan RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and further updates may be released in the future.
Investigators believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and there is no added risk to the public at this time.
