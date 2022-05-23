Man dead after stabbing near South Vancouver nightclub

A man was killed near a nightclub in South Vancouver early Monday morning, according to police.

Traces of blood can be seen on the sidewalk outside Gallery Vancouver nightclub. Sources tell CTV News a 19-year-old was stabbed in the neck and then ran across the street leaving a trail of blood behind.

One person who lives across the street from the club told CTV News he awoke at around 3:30 a.m. to the sound of people screaming.

Officers were called to Southwest Marine Drive near Hudson Street around that time after receiving multiple 911 calls about a "fight that broke out on the street between a large group," according to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department.

Tim Chaput, a bus driver arriving for his shift around 4:00 a.m., witnessed the efforts of first responders tending to the victim.

“There was police cars all over the place,” said Chaput. “He looked like he had suffered some sort of severe trauma.”

Police confirmed to CTV News that the man later died in the hospital.

"Despite life-saving efforts by VPD, BC Ambulance Service and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, the victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died," the statement continues.

Chaput tells CTV News he saw a police officer locate a knife in the nearby Vancouver Transit Centre employee parking lot.

“It looked like a weapon,” said Chaput. “It was a knife where the blade would click out – it wasn’t a switch blade, but it was a bigger knife – a folding knife, I guess you would call it, with a kind of brown wood on it.”

Police say it was a busy scene as a large crowd had gathered following a concert at Gallery Vancouver.

"We know there were a lot of people who saw what happened this morning and we need them to call police," she said.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and remains in jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2500.