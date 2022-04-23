Man dead after vehicle crash at Hamilton Airport

A man is dead after a vehicle crash at Hamilton Airport early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision at John C. Munro Airport, shortly after 2:15 a.m.

Five people were transported to local hospitals and the driver, a 52-year-old Hamilton man, was pronounced dead a short time later, Hamilton police said.

The four other passengers suffered minor injuries.

“The HPS Collision Reconstruction Unit along with the Federal Ministry of Labour are continuing with the investigation. Operations at the airport were not affected by the collision investigation,” police said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Detective Constable Wes Wilson at 905-546-4753 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.