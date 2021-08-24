Man dead after weapons complaint in Eastwood: EPS

The Edmonton Police Service is investing the suspicious death of a 46-year-old man in Eastwood.

Officers responded to a weapons complaint at 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday near 119 Avenue and 79 Street.

Police said when they arrived on scene they found a man injured inside the home. EPS said he died shortly after in hospital.

The homicide section has taken over the investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled for Aug. 31.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.