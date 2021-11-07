Man dead after William Whyte assault
CTV News Winnipeg Videojournalist
Mason DePatie
A man assaulted early Sunday morning has died from his injuries.
According to the Winnipeg Police Service, officers were called to the area of Burrows Avenue and Aikins Street at 1:48 a.m.
WPS said officers found an unresponsive man when they arrived and began providing emergency first aid.
The man was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.
Police are asking anyone with information that may assist investigators to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
