Man dead, another injured after break-in at home in central Alberta: RCMP

Mounties say one man is dead after he broke into a home in central Alberta and had an altercation with the homeowner.

Blackfalds RCMP say in a news release that when officers got to the home Monday in Red Deer they found the man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the homeowner was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since returned home.

RCMP say there is no danger to the public.

No charges have been laid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2021.