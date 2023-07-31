iHeartRadio

Man dead, another injured after crash on Hwy. 401 in North York


A crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Highway 400 left one man dead and another seriously injured on Monday morning.

One man has died and another suffered serious injuries after a crash on Highway 401 in North York.

The collision occurred at around 6:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway west of Highway 400.

Ontario Provincial Police said a man in his 30s was killed in the crash and paramedics told CP24 that another man in his 70s was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The westbound express lanes are shut down west of Keele Street following the crash but the highway is expected to open by 10 a.m.

