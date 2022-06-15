Man dead, another injured in two separate shootings in Toronto
Toronto police are investigating two separate shootings on Wednesday night that left one man dead in North York and another injured in Scarborough.
Police were first called to the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue area at 10:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim shot in the parking lot on Harlandale Avenue near an entrance to the Yonge-Sheppard subway station.
Despite life-saving measures, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide unit has been called to investigate.
Fourteen minutes later, around 10:24 p.m., police responded to another shooting in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road.
One person was located suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
Police have not released any suspect information on the two shootings.
-
Second set of gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morningPolice responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa Bluesfest gets nearly $10M from fedsOttawa Bluesfest is getting a nearly $10-million injection from the federal government ahead of its return to LeBreton Flats next month.
-
Four commercial drivers had alcohol concentrations above zero in OPP blitzOPP officers in Chatham-Kent and Lambton County found four commercial drivers with alcohol concentrations above zero.
-
'Not sort of the sexiest piece of infrastructure': $48.2M in upgrades complete at Saskatoon wastewater plantUpgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant totalling $48.2 million have been completed.
-
16-year-old stabbed by another teen at Vancouver fast-food restaurantA 16-year-old is recovering after being stabbed by another teen at a Vancouver fast-food restaurant, local police say.
-
Dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing Barrie policeA dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing police in Barrie Wednesday morning faces a slew of charges.
-
Chance of rain threatens Calgary's beautiful bounce backFor those longing for sun, southern Alberta is entering a beautiful bounce back from the consistent rain of the past 72-hours.
-
Alleged seller charged in 2020 overdose death of London woman: LPSPolice in London have charged a Toronto man with manslaughter after what they say was a drug-related death in November 2020.
-
Michelle Rempel Garner exits Patrick Brown campaign to consider UCP leadership runMichelle Rempel Garner, a longtime Conservative MP from Calgary, says she's stepping back from the federal Conservative leadership race to consider running for Jason Kenney's job.