Man dead, another seriously injured after shooting near downtown Calgary nightclub

Calgary police are investigating after a fatal shooting took place near a southwest nightclub early Sunday morning.

Officials were called to the 600 block of Eighth Ave. S.W near the Junction Underground nightclub and Common Bond restaurant at about 2:40 a.m. for reports of a shooting that occurred.

Junction owner Siva Ramamoorthy tells CTV news that his security team witnessed the incident.

“When we came out I saw a person laying in the middle of the street and we were the first ones there,” he said.

“I told my assistant manager to call 911 for immediate assistance.”

Ramamoorthy says his staff was unsure on who the man was, but consoled his girlfriend while paramedics were on the way.

“It is unfortunate and I’m sorry it happened on our block, but if we were not there to assist then I can't imagine what his girlfriend was going through at that moment,” said Ramamoorthy.

Junction security staff told their boss that they witnessed a vehicle take off from the area.

“He mentioned it was a black colour, he can’t remember if it was a BMW or Mercedes, but it was a luxury car fleeing the scene,” said Ramamoorthy.

“He assumed it was a British Columbia plate.”

When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s in medical distress.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition by EMS while police continued to investigate.

While police were at the scene, a second man, also in his 30s, arrived at Foothills Medical Centre suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police responded to the hospital and determined that man may be connected to the downtown shooting.

During the course of the investigation, police were informed that the first victim died in hospital.

The second victim remains in hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

"It is very early in the investigation and we are working to determine what happened and how the two men are connected. More information will be shared once it is known and the deceased victim cannot be named until after his autopsy early next week," officials said in a release.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact us by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips"