Man dead, another seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

A man is dead and another has serious injuries following a shooting in Etobicoke Friday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Scarlett Road and Scarlettwood Court, south of Lawrence Avenue West, around 10:40 p.m. Friday for reports of someone being shot.

When they arrived, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second victim walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. He has serious injuries.

The homicide unit is investigating.

No suspect information is available at this point in time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-8477.

