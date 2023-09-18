Man dead, driver arrested following hit-and-run collision in Red Deer

A 32-year-old man has died after a collision with the driver of a vehicle in Red Deer on Sunday night.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene at 4217 50 Ave. at 9:07 p.m.

"Witnesses reported that a vehicle was driving southbound on Gaetz Avenue, when it collided with a pedestrian," Const. Sandra Geiger wrote in a Monday news release.

"The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene."

The driver later turned themselves into police and charges are pending. Police did not release a gender, age or name of the driver.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).