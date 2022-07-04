Man dead following collision with semi southeast of Regina: RCMP
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A man from the White Butte area died following a two vehicle crash between a semi and a compact SUV southeast of Regina on Thursday.
RCMP said it received a report of the crash on Highway 33, approximately three kilometres southeast of Kronau, Sask., around 2:45 p.m., in a news release Monday.
EMS declared the driver of the SUV, a 68-year-old man, dead on the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured, police said.
The man’s family has been notified of his death.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The highway was blocked on Thursday as crews investigated the scene.
