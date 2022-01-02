Man dead following Fermor Avenue crash

A man in his 20s has died in hospital after a New Year’s Day crash on Fermor Avenue.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, emergency personnel were called to a single-vehicle crash near Fermor Avenue and Beaverhill Boulevard around 5:50 p.m Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died a day later.

Anyone with information regarding the matter or that may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.