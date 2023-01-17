Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Prince Albert, Sask.

A man is dead following a shooting involving police in Prince Albert.

The man died after he was shot during an incident involving police around 10:40 p.m. Monday, according to Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS).

In a news release sent Tuesday morning, police provided few details concerning the incident which was described as a "confrontation."

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Reponse Team (SIRT) has been brought in to investigate the incident.

This will be the new provincial police oversight agency's first investigation.

Previously in Saskatchewan, an outside police service would investigate serious incidents involving officers.

With the investigation in the hands of the agency, Prince Albert police chief Jon Bergen said there is little information he can share about the man's death.

Bergen called the incident "extremely tragic and traumatic event."

"No police officer wakes up, puts on the uniform and wants to be faced with the most difficult decision that we will ever have to make as a police officer," Bergen said.

"It's been a long shift for the entire organization, and it will be for for the next few days," Bergen said.

"There's extensive experience that we see through the the SIRT model ... and we trust that experience to collect all available evidence and ensuring that investigation is as thorough and complete as possible."

--With files from Stacey Hein