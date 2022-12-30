Man dead following report of gunshots in southeast Edmonton

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 28-year-old man who was found injured in southeast Edmonton early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 26 Street and 19A Avenue at 12:30 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

The man was found in "medical distress." Officers administered first aid and he was taken to hospital where he died, Edmonton Police Service said.

The name of the man was not released and EPS did not provide any information about any arrests or suspects. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).