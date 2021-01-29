A man from Minudie, N.S. is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Barronsfield, N.S.

In a news release on Friday, police say the Cumberland District RCMP, along with Fire and EHS members, responded to call just after 5 p.m. on Thursday about a single-vehicle collision on Barronsfield Road.

Following the investigation, police determined the vehicle had left the road and collided with a culvert.

The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.