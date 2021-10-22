Man dead following Thursday hit and run

A 70-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Rochdale Boulevard on Thursday morning.

Police responded to the area of Rochdale Boulevard and Cedar Meadow Drive around 7:25 a.m. for a reported hit and run.

Witness reports state the man was crossing the street northbound when an SUV turned onto Rochdale Boulevard, and hit him. Police said the SUV continued driving without stopping.

The man was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead later that day.

The Regina Police Service said it has located and seized the suspect vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).