Man dead following Thursday hit and run
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A 70-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Rochdale Boulevard on Thursday morning.
Police responded to the area of Rochdale Boulevard and Cedar Meadow Drive around 7:25 a.m. for a reported hit and run.
Witness reports state the man was crossing the street northbound when an SUV turned onto Rochdale Boulevard, and hit him. Police said the SUV continued driving without stopping.
The man was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead later that day.
The Regina Police Service said it has located and seized the suspect vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Hindu community holds peaceful protest against attacks in BangladeshCalgary’s Hindu community gathered in a peaceful protest to condemn the attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh in recent days that have resulted in deaths.
-
Spooky times in Griesbach for 2nd annual Pumpkin WalkHundreds of pumpkins and spooky creatures descended on Griesbach Saturday for the second annual Pumpkin Walk.
-
Lindholm's 2nd hat trick lifts Flames past Caps 4-3 in OTElias Lindholm completed his second career hat trick with a one-timer 2:46 into overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Saturday.
-
-
U of R Cougars men's hockey game postponed following positive COVID-19 casesA University of Regina Cougars men’s hockey game has been postponed after positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the program.
-
Burnout reaches new levels for Sask. health-care workers: psychiatristAs the province moves to ease pressure on hospitals through patient transfers and federal help, healthcare workers say they're experiencing a new level of burnout.
-
Police investigate afternoon shooting in FalconridgeCalgary police are investigating a shooting in the northeast community of Falconridge.
-
Shooting threat circulated online about Moose Jaw high school: policeMoose Jaw police investigated a school shooting threat that originated on social media on Saturday.
-
Crew members rescued as container ship burns off B.C. coastA container ship is burning in the waters south of Victoria on Saturday, hours after the vessel dropped 40 shipping containers into the ocean west of Vancouver Island.