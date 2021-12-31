Man dead, his 13-year-old son in critical condition after struck by vehicle in Mississauga
A man is dead and his teenage son is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday evening.
Peel police said the collision happened in the area of Kennedy Road and Courtney Park Drive just after 6 p.m.
Const. Mandeep Khatra said two pedestrians, a 38-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy, were crossing Kennedy Road when they were hit.
The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Khatra said the boy was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Khatra said.
“It is very unfortunate and no one wants to be involved in a situation like this,” he said.
Police are urging witnesses to contact the Major Collision Bureau or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Calgary dry cleaner cleans parkas by day, gives them away to city's most vulnerable on the weekendTalk about essential workers: A Calgary dry cleaner cleans winter jackets by day, and then on weekends, gives them away to the city's most vulnerable.
-
Addictions, downtown plaza among issues for Sault Ste. Marie in 2021A homeless encampment on the front lawn of the Ron Irwin Civic Centre in Sault Ste. Marie was among the images symbolizing the type of year it's been in the community.
-
Context, compassion and humanity: A New Year's promise from our newsroomB.C. journalists covered a lot of important stories in 2021, but for many of us in the CTV News Vancouver newsroom, one story - and one moment, in particular - stands out.
-
Bright Nights train in Stanley Park goes dark after suspected theft of power sourceThe annual Bright Nights train in Stanley Park has been forced to shut down early after the main power source was apparently stolen.
-
New garbage bag regulations come into effect in North Bay on Jan. 1Garbage collection in North Bay is changing in the New Year in an effort to extend the life of the Merrick Landfill site.
-
'We don't do walking away': Vancouver legion facing eviction won't go without a fight, lawyer saysThe lawyer for a Royal Canadian Legion branch facing eviction in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood says members will stand their ground.
-
Canada to resettle female Afghan judges, families living in limboCanada will take in female Afghan judges and their families who have been living in limbo, primarily in Greece, since their evacuation from Afghanistan in the fall, a spokesperson for the immigration minister said Friday
-
Keeping your Christmas tree in the backyard is good for environment: Nature Conservancy of CanadaFor those looking to find a second act for your Christmas tree, consider just leaving it in the backyard.
-
Sikh Gurdwara in Timmins hosts first celebration on New Year's EveTimmins Gurdwara volunteers say everyone is welcome at any time, not just on New Year's Eve. They said the city's first Sikh temple is a place where one can learn about Sikh culture and religion, and it's also a place where people will listen to what's troubling you.