Man dead in fatal hit and run near The Pas: police

A 31-year-old man is dead following a fatal hit and run just outside of The Pas, according to RCMP.

The Pas RCMP said officers responded to reports of a deceased man on the shoulder of Highway 10, about 10 kilometres north of the town, around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said an investigation indicated the man had been walking down the highway when he was hit by a large vehicle, which didn’t stop.

It’s believed the vehicle was heading south at the time of the incident.

Police are asking the public for any information related to the incident, including from people who may have been travelling in the area at the time of the collision.

The RCMP is also asking those individuals to check the passenger side of their vehicle or trailer for damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200.