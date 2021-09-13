Man dead in motorcycle crash on Highway 6: RCMP

A 62-year-old man from the RM of Coldwell is dead after losing control of his motorcycle on Highway 6 on Saturday.

RCMP was called to the crash around 7:30 p.m. Mounties said the man was driving south on Highway 6 near Lundar. After passing a vehicle, RCMP said the motorcycle appeared to lose control and hit the ditch, throwing the man off.

When officers arrived on the scene Saturday evening, emergency medical services were with the man in the ditch. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Manitoba RCMP are investigating the crash.