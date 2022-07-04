Man dead in Sunday morning shooting: Winnipeg police
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
Winnipeg police say a 59-year-old man is dead after an early morning shooting in the south end of the city on Sunday.
Police said around 3 a.m. on Sunday, officers got a report of gunshots in the Parc La Salle neighbourhood. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at a home in the 200 block of Houde Drive.
The man was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries. Police have identified the man as 59-year-old Salah Falah Hasan. It is the 27th homicide in the city this year.
Police said no suspects in the shooting have been arrested. The homicide unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
