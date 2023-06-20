Man dead in workplace accident outside Calgary
A 43-year-old man has died following a workplace accident southwest of Calgary, emergency responders have confirmed to CTV News.
Paramedics were called to the scene, at a construction site near Weaselhead Road and Grey Eagle Drive, for assistance with a worker who'd been injured.
It's believed the victim had fallen off a structure.
Once EMS arrived, they found the man with serious injuries, but he died at the scene.
The Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service, which has jurisdiction over the area where the accident occurred, told the media that it is investigating the incident.
"Emergency services personnel worked desperately to provide lifesaving aid but, unfortunately, the 43-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene," the service wrote in a statement.
"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family, friends and co-workers who were affected by this tragic incident."
The service says Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is also investigating.
-
Sask. offensive lineman Noah Zerr signed by Hamilton Tiger-CatsNational offensive lineman Noah Zerr has signed on with the Hamilton Tiger Cats, according to a recent announcement from the CFL eastern team.
-
Crash in Oakville, Ont. leaves motorcyclist deadA motorcyclist has died following a collision in Oakville on Wednesday morning.
-
From a dance to a lifetime: Midland, Ont. couple celebrates 65 years of marriageThis Midland couple first said 'I do' in 1958, and is celebrating 65 years of marriage surrounded by loved ones.
-
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandalCanada Bread Co. will pay a fine of $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing arrangement that raised the wholesale price of fresh commercial bread.
-
Olivia Chow as Toronto mayor would be an ‘unmitigated disaster,’ Doug Ford saysOntario Premier Doug Ford has said that if frontrunner Olivia Chow is elected Toronto’s new mayor, it will be an “unmitigated disaster” for the city.
-
Sizzling summer temperatures in the forecast, expert saysAs the calendar flips to mark the first official day of summer, Barrie's waterfront and downtown patios were bustling amid sunny skies and double-digit temperatures.
-
Saskatoon bridge closes as fire crews battle encampment fireThe City of Saskatoon has closed the University Bridge after fire crews were called out to an encampment fire.
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigationAlberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.