Man dead in Yoho National Park climbing accident

A 32-year-old Quebec man who had been living in Banff is dead following a climbing mishap in Yoho National Park in B.C. over the weekend.

Details on the incident remain scant, but RCMP officials confirm Golden-Field RCMP members were deployed early Sunday evening following a fatal climbing incident on Mount Hungabee.

Parks Canada says the man died in a climbing accident along the boundary of Banff and Yoho National Parks near Paradise Valley.

The body of a 32-year-old man was recovered by Parks Canada personnel.

"Criminality is not suspected in the man’s death and the BC Coroners Service is also investigating," confirmed RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a statement to CTV News. "Our file has since been updated and it appears the man may have originally been from Quebec but had most recently been residing in Banff."

The identity of the deceased has not been released.