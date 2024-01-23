'Highly sensitive' investigation into fatal Chilliwack hit-and-run, RCMP say

A man is dead after a hit-and-run collision in Chilliwack last week, local Mounties announced Tuesday.

Chilliwack RCMP said in a statement that they were called to "a report of an unresponsive male" lying on the side of Yale Road near Prest Road around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Paramedics also attended the scene and pronounced the man dead, police said.

"The injuries suffered were consistent with having been struck by a vehicle," the RCMP statement reads.

"The vehicle was located less than 24 hours later by two observant front-line police officers and seized as evidence. The vehicle remains in police custody for further forensic analysis."

Police described their investigation as "very dynamic" and "highly sensitive." They said they would not be sharing the identity of the deceased man, nor a description of the suspect vehicle.

The former is being withheld "out of respect for the family," while the latter is being withheld "to ensure the continued integrity" of the investigation, police said.

Mounties did not say who they believe was driving the vehicle at the time of the collision. Nor did they give any indication that a suspect had been identified or arrested.

Asked for clarification by CTV News, Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Carmen Kiener said police "are not in a position to share much" due to the ongoing investigation.

Kiener confirmed that the seized vehicle was not reported stolen before the incident, and that the crash happened one to two hours before first responders were called to the scene.

"Chilliwack RCMP Traffic Services continues to pursue all investigative avenues in relation to this incident with ongoing support from the Lower Mainland District Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (ICARS) as well as the BC Coroners Service," said Cpl. Michael Sabulsky, in the statement.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to call them at 604-702-4611. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.