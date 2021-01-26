A 38-year-old man is dead and two others have serious injuries after an incident involving high levels of carbon monoxide at a home in Toronto’s Bridle Path.

Toronto police said they responded to a home near the Bridle Path and Lawrence Avenue East around 8:50 p.m. on Monday.

The occupants of the home, a 38-year-old man, a 69-year-old woman and a 12-year-old child were all found suffering from a medical issue and taken to hospital, police said.

The man later died of his injuries. The woman and child remain in hospital and are both suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Two officers who helped bring people out of the home also went to hospital to be checked over as a precaution.

Officials have not said where the poisonous gas came from but added the incident is not believed to be suspicious.