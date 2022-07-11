Man dead, woman arrested after stabbing in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood

Police are investigating a stabbing in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood that left a 29-year-old man dead Monday morning.

A bystander reported the stabbing near Smithe and Homer streets at around 8:30 a.m., and officers arrived to find the victim suffering "grave injuries," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

"The man was taken to hospital, but he died a short time later," the VPD said, adding that the incident marked the city’s eighth homicide of 2022.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested near the scene and remained in custody as of Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Police closed Smithe between Mainland and Homer streets while responding to the incident. Clothing and blood could be seen on the sidewalk in the aftermath of the stabbing.

Authorities asked any potential witnesses, or anyone with information that can help their investigation, to contact the VPD Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.