A man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in the city’s Summerhill neighbourhood Friday evening.

Toronto police said they received several calls for the sound of gunshots on Mathersfield Drive, in the area of Yonge Street and Summerhill Avenue around 8 p.m.

Insp. Kathy Stephenson told reporters at the scene that officers located a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the woman was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the victims.

Stephenson said officers recovered shell casings in a laneway where police believe the shooting occurred.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Stephenson said there are reports that a light-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area, but there is no suspect information at this time.

“There are officers in the area that are canvassing for witnesses and videos,” she said.

“And I would ask for anyone that has information related to this homicide and shooting to please contact the homicide (unit), or you can also contact Crime Stoppers.”