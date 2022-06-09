Man dead, woman in custody after multi-vehicle collision in Brampton

A man has died and a woman is in custody following a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton.

It happened at Main Street North and Vodden Street East around 8:20 a.m.

Peel Regional Police said four vehicles were involved. The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died a short time later, police said.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

One woman was taken into custody in connection with the collision, but police did not immediately say why.

“I can tell you that an adult female has been taken into custody as a result of the collision. However charges are pending. And as we know the investigation is still early on,” Const. Donna Maurice told reporters at the scene.

Maurice said it is still too early to say what caused the collision.

“It’s early on in the investigation and that's what the Major Collision Bureau will take into account -- they'll be looking at all avenues with regards to speed, direction, skid marks, all that kind of information,” she said.

Three vehicles – two with extensive damage – were visible at the scene Thursday as investigators probed the crash.

The intersection has been shut down and is expected to remain closed for several hours as the Major Collision Bureau investigates.

Police are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.

They are also asking anyone with information to come forward.

“We are asking anybody who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact our investigators if they heard or saw anything or anybody in the area who may have been driving by with dashcam video,” Maurice said. “If they can contact our investigators, or if they wish to remain anonymous they can contact Crimestoppers.”