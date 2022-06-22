Man dead, woman in hospital after shooting in Campbell River

One man is dead and a woman is in hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting Tuesday in Campbell River, B.C.

Mounties say the man's death appears to have been caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the area of Robron Road and Upland Drive late Tuesday afternoon. Police remained on scene outside a townhouse complex through the night to investigate.

"There is no ongoing threat to public safety," said Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre in a statement.

"Our officers will be continuing the investigation through the night and we will provide the public with further information when it is prudent to do so."

Police say they have dispatched victim services to the community help the families involved in the incident.