Man dead, woman seriously injured in west-end Toronto shooting

A man is dead and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the city’s west end Thursday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the area of Northcliffe Boulevard and St. Clair Avenue West, east of Dufferin Street, just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Duty Insp. Maher Abdel-Malik said officers located a male and a female victim -- one had been shot in the abdomen while the other had been shot in the leg.

The man and the woman were both rushed to the hospital with critical and serious injuries, respectively.

Abdel-Malik said the man was later pronounced dead. The other victim is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police are searching for one suspect who fled the scene on foot. No description has been released.

Abdel-Malik said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

“The investigation is still unfolding, so there is no established relationship between the individuals. And no motive established at this time,” he said, adding that there is no threat to public safety.

Witnesses who spoke to CTV News Toronto said the victims were inside the Royal Caribbean Café when the suspect approached and opened fire.

They said the male victim ran out of the café and collapsed inside a pizza shop down the street.

When asked whether the shooting took place at a restaurant, Abdel-Malik said he could not confirm where the incident specifically transpired.

“I don’t have those specific details at this time. Again, the investigation is still in its infancy,” he said.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

