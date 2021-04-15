Man dead, woman with life-threatening injuries after apparent shooting in Chilliwack

Chilliwack RCMP say a man is dead and a woman has life threatening injuries after an apparent shooting.

Police are not looking for a suspect but have not provided much more information. Mounties say the man and woman are known to each other and there is no outstanding risk to the public.

RCMP were called to a home in a townhouse complex in the 45000-block of Watson Road around 8:30 Thursday morning after a report of shots fired.

Officers arriving on scene found a woman suffering life threatening injuries consistent with a shooting and a man who had succumbed to his injuries.

The incident happened across the street from an elementary school.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.