Man defaced Israeli hostage poster, made threats against Jewish people, Vancouver police say

A 33-year-old man has been charged after allegedly uttering threats against Jewish people and defacing a poster of Israeli hostages last fall in Vancouver, police announced Tuesday.

Authorities said they began investigating on Oct. 22 after receiving reports that a poster of hostages captured by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel was defaced near Main Street and King Edward Avenue.

The poster was covered with "anti-Semitic words and an anti-Semitic symbol," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release. Witnesses also told authorities a man was using anti-Semitic and threatening language.

"We support everyone’s right to expresses themselves peacefully, respectfully, and lawfully," Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement. "We will not tolerate actions, behaviour or speech that promotes hatred, and we hope this sends a clear message about how committed we are to investigating all hate crimes."

Months later, on Feb. 21, prosecutors approved charges of willful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group and uttering threats against 33-year-old Mircea Iulian Pripoae.

A warrant was issued for Pripoae's arrest, and the suspect turned himself in on March 7, police said.

He's since been released from custody on conditions pending his next court appearance.