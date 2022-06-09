Man demands lotto tickets, energy drinks, cash in Kamloops armed robbery: police

Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after they say a second daytime armed robbery took place in the city over a span of just one week.

The latest incident unfolded just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, when officers received reports of a thief at a store in the 800 block of Columbia Street.

Police say the male suspect was wearing a bandana over his face, and pulled out what appeared to be a firearm. The man then allegedly demanded cash, lotto tickets and energy drinks.

"Officers arrived on scene almost immediately, but the culprit fled on a bike into a residential area," says Cpl. Crystal Evelyn in a news release. "The Police Dog Service Unit attended and was able to track evidence related to the investigation, but the suspect managed to escape."

The suspect is described as white, about 6'0" tall with short hair. He was wearing a blue ball cap, a white tank top and a red bandana with dark pants, white-and-black shoes and a grey-and-black backpack with a small red logo on it.

Police say they're also investigating another armed robbery that took place at a commerical location in the 1200 block of Summit Drive just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

In that case, a pellet gun was located nearby.

"The time of day that both of these robberies occurred is typically when we see lots of pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the community," says Evelyn. "It is our hope that someone will have seen something that can help identify a suspect."

Police say at this time it's not known whether or not these two robberies are related.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2022-19377.