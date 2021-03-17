A man has died after an accidental fall from a cliff at West Vancouver's Lighthouse Park, police say, and officers believe he may have been trying to take a photo.

Officers were called to the area just after 6 p.m. when a group of hikers found a backpack and initially thought someone was lost.

Crews began searching the park and the coast guard was brought in to look along the shoreline.

Police eventually spotted a camera and tripod at the base of the cliff and say the man, who was in his early 70s, was likely trying to capture a photo when he fell about 30 feet.

Officers say they believe the man slipped and that there is nothing suspicious about his death, instead calling it a tragic accident.