One person has died following a shooting in a parking garage in The Danforth area.

Toronto police said they responded to a parking garage near Danforth and Oak Park avenues at around 10:35 p.m. where they found an unconscious man suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Paramedics attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, police said.

Police said shell casings were located near the victim.

Homicide detectives have now been called in to take over the case.

Investigators are asking anyone with security camera footage or other information to contact police.

There is no suspect information so far.

MEDICAL EMERGENCY:

Danforth Av + Oak Park Av

- Confirmed shooting

- Shell casings located nearby

- Victim has succumbed to his injuries

- Pronounced deceased o/s

- Homicide taking over

* Anyone with security camera video asked to call investigators *

