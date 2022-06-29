iHeartRadio

Man dies after being hit by train in Leduc

A 50-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a train in Leduc on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the train tracks between 50 Avenue and 65 Avenue around 6:40 a.m. after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the tracks.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP and CP Rail are investigating. 

