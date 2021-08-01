Man dies after being hospitalized following assault in Scarborough
A 46-year-old man who was hospitalized following an assault in Scarborough last month has succumbed to his injuries, leading to upgraded manslaughter charges against a suspect.
According to police, a group of people were near the boat launch at Bluffer’s Park, near Brimley Road, around 8 a.m. on July 19 when a physical altercation broke out between two men.
Following the altercation, one of the men made his way to the hospital with a severe head injury.
The next day, 37-year-old Toronto resident Nathan Hill was taken into custody in connection with the incident. He was charged with aggravated assault.
Police confirmed Sunday that the victim, identified as Steven Mitchell, died in hospital on July 30 just before midnight.
Hill’s charges have since been upgraded to manslaughter.
“This remains an active investigation,” police said in a news release issued early Sunday afternoon.
“Police are appealing to the public to come forward if they were in the area of Bluffers Park or marina area between 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021.”
Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
