Man dies after being pulled from waters at Nova Scotia beach

A man is dead after bystanders pulled him out of the water at a Nova Scotia beach.

The RCMP along with two local fire departments and paramedics responded to a 911 call about swimmers in distress around 3:30 p.m Saturday.

Police say a woman became distressed as she tried rescuing a man from the water in Melmerby Beach near Little Harbour Road.

Bystanders helped bring both people to shore and gave them first aid.

Paramedics took the man, a 57-year-old from Halifax, to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman, a 64-year-old also from Halifax, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing with help from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office.