Man dies after being struck by a falling tree in Renfrew County

A 44-year-old man died after being struck by a falling tree in Renfrew County as a powerful storm ripped through parts of Ontario on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to a call at a cottage in the Township of Greater Madawaska just before 3:30 p.m. Ontario Provincial Police say a falling tree struck a man at a cottage on Calabogie Road.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate.

Two people in Ottawa were killed and at least two others critically injured when the storm passed through the city. It left more than 179,000 residents without power, downing trees, hydro lines and other infrastructure across the city.