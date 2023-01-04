Man dies after being struck by car in Port Alberni, B.C.
The Port Alberni RCMP are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a car early Tuesday morning.
Police say they were called to the intersection of Redford Street and 6th Avenue for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle around 7:40 a.m.
First responders arrived at the scene and the man, a 60-year-old Port Alberni resident, was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he later died of his injuries, police say.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to Mounties.
The investigation is ongoing, and police say they are waiting for a collision reconstruction report to wrap up as of Wednesday.
"As the nights stay long, and the fog and poor weather continues, we encourage drivers to take a little extra care, and take a few moments longer to get to their destinations," said Port Alberni RCMP Const. Richard Johns in a release Wednesday.
Anyone with dashcam video of the area around the time of the crash is asked to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.
