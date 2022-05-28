Man dies after being struck by his own vehicle east of Ottawa

A 64-year-old Alfred-Plantagenet Township man has died after being struck by his own vehicle in a driveway east of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call at a home on Pearl Road in Champlain Township at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police say reports indicated the man had been struck by his own vehicle while standing outside in a private driveway.

Michel Titley, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hawkesbury County OPP continues to investigate.